Bogus Basin opens the new Bitterroot Lift and the rest of the mountain

Bogus Basin opened a new Skytrac quad on Tuesday as they replaced a 50-year-old lift and unlike in past seasons this lift will spin every day of the week.

I've never really skied this area because I have the twilight pass and it only used to run on the weekends. So legendary snowboarder Dylan Metz and his friends showed me some of their secret stashes in this zone.

"We just came down from the legendary Bitterroot rock section and it's absolutely phenomenal," said Metz. "This is a Christmas miracle and the best snow we have had all season."

Not only did Bogus Basin replace their two oldest lift this year, but they spend the summer working in the Bitterroot zone to make it better for skiers and snowboarders as it's a great place to progress from beginner to intermediate.

"We put a brand new run in called Wake Up Jim and we did a bunch of brush cutting so the whole Bitterroot Basin is opened up more than ever before," said Bogus Basin General Manager Brad Wilson. "The skiing is going to be off the charts and with 34 inches of snow in the last seven days and the holidays coming up, it couldn’t be better."

As we approach the holiday season people can expect it to be busy at our local non-profit recreation area. So be patient on the roads, the parking lots will fill up and it's recommended that if you are buying a day pass to buy that before you head up the mountain.

"Starting this Saturday we strongly suggest you buy a ticket online," said Wilson. "It is super easy, you get a QR code that you put in our automatic reader at the base area and it spits out a ticket. You don’t have to go to the ticket window and it guarantees you a ticket if you buy one in advance."

This week Bogus Basin opened up all their lifts as the snow provides much needed coverage. It's always an important hurdle in the ski season and one the skiers and snowboarders love to see.

"Everything is covered in three feet of snow," said Metz. "The Bitterroot Chair is amazing, it opened up much more terrain."

I will admit it was tough conditions out there as I saw a lot of crashes and I had more than my fair share. This Friday the twilight season starts so from here on out Bogus Basin will be open until 10 p.m.