ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Skiers and snowboarders no longer need to worry about big delays on the way up to Bogus Basin.

The emergency road repair project that brought the winding mountain road down to a single lane of traffic is now complete.

The Ada County Highway District said it removed the temporary signal, and both lanes of traffic will stay open all winter. Crews also completed some pavement patchwork projects to improve potholes on other stretches of the road ahead of the winter ski season.

The emergency construction project near mile marker 10 came after heavy rainfall in late June caused a significant washout.

Crews installed two retaining walls designed to stabilize the roadway.