One-lane traffic coming to Bogus Basin Road after storm damage

BOISE, Idaho — Drivers using Bogus Basin Road should expect delays beginning Wednesday as a section of the roadway is reduced to one lane.

The Ada County Highway District said a temporary traffic signal will be installed near mile marker 10 by the end of the day Wednesday.

Once the signal is in place, traffic will be limited to one lane for about 700 feet through the damaged section of the road.

ACHD said recent storms caused significant washouts and failing pavement in the area.

The agency recently approved an emergency declaration to speed up repairs.

Geotechnical design work is underway, with construction expected to begin in late August.

The temporary traffic signal will remain in place until repairs are complete.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down, follow all traffic control devices and allow extra travel time while traveling on Bogus Basin Road.