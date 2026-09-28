BOISE, Idaho — Old Time Farm Day is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Dry Creek Historical Society, as they host a family-friendly event to raise money to make improvements at the Schick Ostolosa Farmstead.

"This is exactly why today is so important," said Frank Eld, the barn whisperer. "All of this is self-funded, and Old Time Farm Day is where we get the funds."

WATCH: Check out the video to see some of the activities at Old Time Farm Day

Dry Creek Historical Society welcomes people for Old Time Farm Day

In the last few years, the original barn has been refurbished, the saddle shop has been restored and there have been a variety of different projects to preserve this farmstead that showcases early homesteading in the Treasure Valley.

"People get to come out and enjoy it and see all the work that has been done, and this money goes right back into the farmstead," said Eld. "Everyone on the board and all the volunteers just go hearts out to make it fun for people."

It's a popular event for families because there is so much to do for the children as history comes alive with demonstrations. The event showcases Fort Boise and the military history in the West, and there are a bunch of farm animals to interact with.

"I love it because of the mule over there. I got to pet it," said a young girl named Brooklyn, who we ran into while she was panning for gold. "I’m learning about stuff in the old times.”

The event features music, local organizations and you can find Frank Eld in the barn in the Ye Old Broom Shop. Eld is excited about a discovery made this year while building a fence.

The University of Idaho came and did an archeological dig, as Frank hopes to find the spot where the blacksmith shop was located, as it is the only building missing on the farmstead.

"Since you were here last year a lot of things have happened," said Eld. "They found a lot of artifacts, so we know without a doubt that is where the blacksmith shop was, and we want to reconstruct that and also restore the interior of the farmhouse."

That's why taking the family out to Old Farm Day has a big impact moving forward for the Dry Creek Historical Society, plus the children learn while having a fun day.