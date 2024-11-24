Anglers get a unique opportunity to fish for steelhead in the Boise River

Idaho Fish and Game brought around 250 hatchery steelhead from the Snake River near Hells Canyon to the Boise River and anglers were waiting for their arrival.

"I think this is a great opportunity to catch some steelhead in the valley," said Lucas Bollman, an angler that was trying his luck near the Americana Bridge. "“It’s going pretty good just doing some fishing here."

Idaho Fish and Game dropped off steelhead at the Glenwood Bridge, the Americana Bridge, below the Broadway Bridge, the West Parkcenter Bridge and over by Barber Park.

At the American Bridge we saw several anglers pull out steelhead including 72-year-old Senad Talkic. Senad came to America from Bosnia in 1997 where he grew up fishing for steelhead, trout and pike. Senad used homemade flies and he slayed it.

"I’m so excited for catching my two fish limit in ten minutes," said Senad. "Thank you United States for helping me and my family."

Other anglers like Bollman didn't have as much luck, but he appreciated the effort of Idaho Fish and Game to bring the steelhead so he didn't have to travel to Hells Canyon, Riggins or Stanley to try his hand at this classic Idaho fishing experience.

"I love it and everybody else loves it," said Bollman. "As much as it looks challenging, it is still part of the fun of catching the fish and everybody gets to have a good time and be friends you know."

That is important because combat fishing was on display as dozens of anglers were waiting for the fish to arrive.

Anglers need to having a fishing license and a steelhead permit to participate. There is a limit of two fish per day and 20 for the fall season. Normally barbless hooks are required to fish for steelhead, but that's not the case in the Boise River.

Anglers also need to be able to identify the steelhead. Idaho Fish and Game told us the steelhead they brought are missing the fin behind the main fin. For more information on the rules and regulations click here.