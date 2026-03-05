A new disc golf course is set to open at Veterans Memorial Park in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Disc golfers have several options when it comes to courses in the Treasure Valley, and on Friday, they will have another choice when an 18-hole course opens at Veterans Memorial Park in Northwest Boise.

This project has been in the works for a few years, and although there was already a soft opening, Boise Parks and Recreation will officially open the course ahead of this weekend.

A new disk golf course set to open at Veterans Memorial Park in Boise

"I think it is amazing, I think the community is growing more than it ever has," said Adam, whom we ran into at Eagle Island State Park. "I think with more variety and additional courses being added, [it] allows people to grow and progress."

Ann Morrison Park is the most popular course in the area, and it's one of several open courses in municipal parks. Another course like that debuted last spring at Freedom Park in Star.

This weekend, the Treasure Valley Disc Golf Tour kicks off its first tournament at Eagle Island, and this wooded course with a mix of long and short holes often requires people to navigate through small windows.

"Eagle Island has very tricky gaps," said Zach, who was playing with Adam. "Some longer holes have nice wide openings, but everything kind of falls into some sort of gap, which is really fun."

12 Idaho State Parks now have disc golf courses, as Bruneau Dunes added a nine-hole course this spring.

Another state park near the Treasure Valley that features a course during the winter is Sandy Point. This course features a mix of open park shots, but also some challenging holes on the side of the hill that require hiking and accurate throws.

Lydle Gulch sits above Lucky Peak Dam on land managed by the Army Corps of Engineers. This is the most brutal course in the area, where it is easy to lose a disk in the brush, and the holes are challenging. The best time to play this course is before the growing season, and I've never even played Zach's favorite course.

"Probably, Bogus Basin, it is only in the summer, but I actually love that course," said Zach. "It is a lot of elevation gains and not long holes by any means."

Veterans Park opens on Friday, but Adam can clue us in, as he was able to play the course during the soft opening. The course then got closed to install signs, make sure it was safe for all users, and put the baskets back in.

"It's definitely different than the other courses we have around here," said Adam. "It was shorter, more technical, so you had to shape your shot and make sure you knew what line you were going to put it on, or it was a search for your disc, but it was super fun."

I'm excited to play this course, and so is neighborhood reporter Brady Caskey.

You can expect a story in the future when he tries out this course and checks out the other improvements to the park that were part of the master plan.