A new master plan for Veterans Memorial Park includes a disc golf course and a nature play area

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Parks and Recreation Department is looking into creating more amenities at Veterans Memorial Park, those include a nature play area and an 18-hole disc golf course.

A new survey shows that 42 percent of the 1,142 people that took the survey visit Veterans Memorial Park on a monthly basis, 20 percent said they rarely visit, 22 percent visit on a weekly basis and three percent go to the park daily.

The survey also showed the number one amenity people would like to see is a nature play area followed by a shaded plaza and a disc golf course.

The master plan will be presented to the Parks and Rec Department on Monday at 4:00 p.m. in the city council chambers, the public will be able to give their thoughts at the meeting.

"It would be nice if we could have something else nearby that could help ease the congestion," said disc golfer Michael McLaskey who we caught up with at Ann Morrison Park.

Disc Golf saw a surge of popularity during the pandemic that has continued in Ann Morrison Park, all-year people can be found enjoying this activity, even during the winter when it's cold.

"If it's over 40 degrees I want to play," said McLaskey. "We come down here about three or four nights a week, we live just off the bench so it is a pretty convenient way to have a little fun in the evening."

Disc golf caters people of all ages and it's free at Ann Morrison Park, the discs are cheap and it's a fun way to get exercise while enjoying the park, but when the weather is nice the course frequently gets backed up.

"I think a new course would be extremely good for not only dispersing the crowds, but just for the growth of the sport," said Shane Earl.

The new course would feature concrete tee pads, baskets and if the plan gets approved it would likely open in the summer of 2024.

The plan also includes updated security and safety upgrades at Veteran's Memorial Park, other choice during the survey included an outdoor amphitheater, public art, an off-leash dog area and interpretive signage.