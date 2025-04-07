Disc golfers have a brand new course to play at Freedom Park in Star

STAR, Idaho — It has been a busy weekend at Freedom Park, where disc golfers enjoyed the opening of a new 18-hole course in Star.

"We as a community of disc golfers are absolutely thrilled to have another opportunity in the valley," said local disc golf pro Cole Rogers. "It's just so awesome to have a new course, especially a course as challenging as this."

Every hole at Freedom Park is a par three, but most of the holes are more than 400 feet. Course designer Corey Drydo also took advantage of the ponds in the park to make some very difficult holes where players need to avoid the water; if a disc goes into the water, it likely means a lost disc.

"That danger gets presented on holes six, seven, and eight," said Rogers. "You get a narrow fairway and longer holes, that is where you have to dial in a golfing mindset. You want to break down that fairway and throw safer shots because if you go big, often times you will lose a little bit of control and end up in the pond."

Discs are pretty cheap, and the course is free. That's one of the beautiful aspects of this sport; most of the courses are free, and it's cheap to romp around with friends and family. I have always equated it to hiking, but with a purpose.

"Anyone of any age and any shape can play this sport," said another local disc golf pro, Robert Carlson. "That’s why I think it’s becoming more popular in Idaho."

The local pros I played with told me the Treasure Valley still has a ways to go to catch up with our surrounding states in the popularity of the sport and the quality of courses. However, there is another new course on the horizon at Veterans Park in Boise.

The first tournament at Veterans Park happens next Saturday as a fundraiser to send Deagan, a local kid, to the Junior Worlds in Kansas in July.

Veterans Park is expected to open to the public this summer.

"It’s Deagan's last opportunity to go to a Junior Worlds," said Rogers. "We as a community want to rally together and see the Treasure Valley represented."

The first tournament at Freedom Park will take place on Saturday, May 17. In the meantime, disc golfers will enjoy honing their skills at a brand new course.

"It’s what I love about this sport— you throw a great shot and you just want to keep going," said Carlson. "Even if you throw bad shots, you want to perfect it and you want to get better."

Currently, players need to cross a log at Freedom Park until the new bridge gets installed. There is also some flooding at low-lying areas near the Boise River, but it's a gorgeous setting to play a round, and players couldn't have asked for better weather on opening weekend.