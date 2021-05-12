New Hillside to Hollow trailhead improves access to area

BOISE, Idaho — A new and improved trailhead at the Hillside to Hollow Reserve and popular trails in the Ridge to Rivers trail system is now finished. City officials and representatives from the Land Trust of the Treasure Valley, Healthwise and Neighborhood Associations held a formal dedication and ribbon-cutting Wednesday.

The new trailhead site is now an official part of Hillside to Hollow Reserve, which encompasses two other properties. The Land Trust of the Treasure valley originally acquired 58 acres in 2011 and the City of Boise bought the adjacent 258 acres in 2013 with levy funds. The two entities work together to manage the area.

"Hillside to Hollow Reserve is an example of a great partnership to provide trails to so many Boiseans and their pets," said Mayor Lauren McLean. "I've watched this trailhead take shape over the last few months as I've run the trails with my dog, Moose. It will be great to see Boiseans enjoying this trailhead for years to come."

The new trailhead includes a bathroom, drinking fountain and dog watering station, bike racks, ADA accessible parking and 25 dedicated parking spaces. Landscaping has been enhanced with a focus on native species to support the surrounding habitat.

The eight-acre parcel where the trailhead is was purchased by the City of Boise from Healthwise in 2019 for about $345,000 plus closing and due diligence costs, according to a news release. Money for the property came from the foothills levy fund.

“We have been watching with great expectation as this project has come to completion. It is an example of what can be done through cooperation and by putting the interest of the community first,” said Healthwise CEO Dr. Adam Husney. “The City of Boise, the Land Trust, and Healthwise worked together to do what is best for Boise and its people." Husney added with a smile, "And of course, what's best for their dogs!”

Ridge to Rivers and the Land Trust of the Treasure Valley collaborated with citizens to create a master plan for the reserve. Public input helped shape the trails and recreational experiences enjoyed there.

“The vision shared by so many to protect open space here at Hillside to Hollow is a testament to Boise’s commitment to preservation,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “Opportunities to get outside and enjoy nature are more valuable than ever and we’re proud to be stewards of this reserve for generations of users to come.”

For more information about the reserve, click here.