Star residents working to recall mayor and councilman

STAR, Idaho - Residents in Star are undergoing efforts to recall the city's mayor and a councilman after they say the elected officials aren't representing the people. Citizens say the council is pushing for the development of a high-density housing community, and they say they want to keep the city rural. The "Concerned Citizens of Star" filed recall petitions Friday to recall mayor Chad Bell and councilman Kevin Nielsen in the November election.
"We know there is going to be growth but it has to be controlled growth or it has to be at a certain level. We have outrun our infrastructure," said Gary Smith of The "Concerned Citizens of Star."
They feel confident they'll get enough signatures to move forward with the recall.