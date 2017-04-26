Six arrested in Boise neighborhood crackdown

Steve Bertel
5:57 PM, Apr 26, 2017

COURTESY: Ada County Jail

COURTESY: Ada County Jail

COURTESY: Ada County Jail

COURTESY: Ada County Jail

COURTESY: Ada County Jail

COURTESY: Ada County Jail

BOISE, ID - In response to several concerns from residents, Boise Police Neighborhood Contact officers and patrol officers conducted what’s termed a “neighborhood policing” effort Tuesday in the area north of Fairview Avenue and Fry Street.

Officers made several traffic stops on vehicles leaving the area -- which resulted in multiple felony arrests.   

 

First, officers stopped a driver for a traffic infraction near the intersection of Five Mile Road and Fairview Avenue about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Drug detection dog “Rosco” and his handler also responded to the traffic stop -- and an open air search around the vehicle resulted in a positive alert, according to a BPD news release. 

Officers searched the vehicle and located a folded piece of tinfoil they say contained several individually-wrapped pieces of a substance which tested presumptive positive for heroin. 

A search of the driver -– identified as Timothy Jones, 29, of Boise -- revealed a plastic baggie containing a large amount of suspected heroin, the release said. The heroin weighed over 31 grams, making the charge felony trafficking.

Jones was booked into the Ada County Jail.

 

About 4:30 p.m., officers conducted another traffic stop –- this one at the intersection of Cole Road and Northview Street. The driver was stopped for displaying fictitious license plates. 

A search of the vehicle revealed a plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance which tested presumptive positive for meth, investigators said. A stolen credit card was also located inside the vehicle. 
A records check of the driver –- Cara Holland, 26, of Caldwell -- confirmed she had a felony driving under the influence warrant out of Canyon County, officials said.

She was charged with possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a financial transaction card, and driving under the influence. All are felonies.

 

A vehicle reportedly with an expired license plate was pulled over by officers at the intersection of 37th Street and Chinden Blvd. shortly after 6 p.m. When officers spoke with the driver -– David Lester, 26, of Meridian -- they discovered he had an active felony warrant out of Oregon. 

Officers took Lester into custody; a search revealed several pills in his possession without a prescription, according to the BPD news release. 

Lester was transported to the Ada County Jail, charged with possession of a controlled substance and being a fugitive. Both are felonies.

Antonia Loera, 29, of Boise, was also arrested on a felony probation violation charge. 

 

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on an un registered vehicle near the intersection Fairview Avenue and Maple Grove Road. A search revealed a glass smoking pipe near the driver’s seat. Inside the pipe, officers say they located a white crystal substance which tested “presumptive positive” for meth.

Police arrested Gertine Wood, 32, of Meridian for felony possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor of possessing drug paraphernalia. 

 

At about 7:40 p.m., officers conducted yet another traffic stop -– this one, near the intersection of Morris Hill Road and Orchard Street. The news release says the officers could see a marijuana smoking pipe in plain view.

A search of the vehicle also revealed a plastic baggie containing a crystal substance which tested presumptive positive for meth, the report said. Officers arrested the driver –- Luis Juarez, 29, of Boise –- for felony possession of a controlled substance.

(Check out our gallery that contains mugshots of all those arrested.)
 

