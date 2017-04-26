Chris Tapp speaks on life after being released from prison

It's now been just over a month since Chris Tapp was released from prison after serving more than 20 years behind bars for the rape and murder of Angie Dodge back in 1996.

"I can't be the man that I was 20 years ago before I went to prison and I can't be the man that I was in prison, so figuring out how to be or what to do is scary," explained Tapp.

Since his release, Tapp said he's got a lot of things to catch up on like learning the internet, cars that can talk to you, even self-check out at the grocery store.

But on the top of his list, thanking those that helped him along the way, including one of his biggest supporters Carol Dodge, Angie's mother.

"She's a second mother to me. We stay in contact. We talk, you know, she gives me her advice. She gives me her opinions and she tells me if I am doing something wrong or doing something right," said Tapp.

Tapp said he now has a job and is excited to feel like a member of society again, but he said it is scary because he feels like he has the weight of the world on his shoulders. He doesn't want to disappoint anyone who helped him, but he is just taking things day by day.

"The only way I can see my life going is trying to take the baby steps to produce a life. I don't know where life is going to take me or what will come," said Tapp, "because the real world is different than we think it is in prison."

While Tapp said he is thankful for his freedom and everyone who helped him along the way, he doesn't want anyone to forget the real victims.

"Please no one ever forget about Carol. Don't forget about Angie. The case is still unsolved, that's the biggest thing in this world. The case is still unsolved."