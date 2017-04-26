Meridian Police looking for armed man

MERIDIAN, ID - Meridian Police are warning the public about an armed man who allegedly made threats against a neighbor.

About noon Wednesday, officers responded to a call of an armed man in the 800 block of W. Jacksnipe Drive in Meridian. According to Meridian Police Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea, Herman Lee Sedillo, 54, came to a neighbor’s home, knocked on the door, and tried to enter. Police say Sedillo reportedly pointed the gun at people living in the home.

He then left the neighborhood, driving a blue 2004 GMC Sierra pick-up with Idaho license plate 1A 7497.

Sedillo is 5-feet 6-inches tall, 195 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He is possibly wearing a gray sweatshirt.

“It is believed Sedillo is under the influence of methamphetamine and may be hallucinating,” Basterrechea said.

If you see Sedillo or his vehicle, call 9-1-1 immediately. Do not approach Sedillo, as police consider him armed and dangerous.