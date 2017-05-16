Nevada rancher recalls encounter that led to rescue of missing Boise girls

EUREKA COUNTY, NEVADA - A Eureka County, Nevada woman who alerted authorities after the father of two missing Idaho girls showed up on her ranch says the man was cold, barefoot and looking for help for the kids he said he left behind in the mountains.
Vera Baumann said she had seen news reports -- and suspected the man who walked to her home Monday was the father of 7-year-old Madison Ann Dundon and 6-year-old Jaylynn Dawn Dundon.
Baumann's husband confirmed the stranger was Joshua Dundon and spoke with him while she called 911. The man later gave directions to authorities on where to find the children.
The Eureka County Sheriff says several items described by Mr. Dundon's relatives as being in his possession were located on the mountain side, including survival gear like weapons and ammunition.
When law enforcement arrived, Dundon told officers the two small girls were still alive in the hills a distance away.
Personnel from several agencies came together to search a four mile area around the ranch that Dundon described as where he left the girls.
At around 7:00 p.m., the first searchers spotted the girls under a tree and carried them out of the rough terrain to Emergency Medical Services. The girls were transported away from the area and flown from Eureka County to receive additional medical treatment for exposure.
Joshua Dundon also received medical treatment. He was flown to a disclosed Nevada hospital and was booked upon release.
Dundon was taken into custody by law enforcement and is being held on $5 million bond.
The warrant charges Dundon with felony Kidnapping/Custody Interference.
Extradition matters will be addressed once he is able to appear in court to return to Idaho for prosecution. No local charges are pending at this time out of Nevada.