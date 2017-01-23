Governor Otter to sign state of emergency declaration for Washington County

WEISER, Idaho - Winter weather has unleashed storm after storm this winter in the Gem State and Washington County is feeling the effects. Authorities say close to 50 buildings in the town of Weiser have come crashing down so far this winter.
Police in Weiser say one person was also injured after a carport collapsed Sunday morning. State leaders have now declared a state of emergency for the county, a declaration that will provide them with more funding to fight off the winter weather.
"Senator Abby Lee asked the governor to declare an emergency, Brad Little did that on Saturday and they brought together an emergency management force here to start the process," said Steve Penner with Washington County Disaster Services.
Governor Otter is expected to sign a formal state of emergency declaration on Monday.