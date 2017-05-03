Boise X Games tickets on sale Friday

BOISE, ID - Tickets for priority bleacher seating at Boise's X Games Park Qualifier go on sale Friday, May 5, at 10:00 a.m.

The June 10 event serves as an official qualifier for the X Games Minneapolis Park competitions. Twenty athletes will be invited to compete in each of three disciplines.

The top six Men’s Skateboard and BMX athletes and the top four Women’s Skateboard athletes not already invited will qualify into the X Games Minneapolis Park competition.

"We'll have a lot of vendors here that will be providing food and drinks... so it will really be a one-stop shop for an entertainment day," Director of Boise Parks and Recreation Doug Holloway said. "We're encouraging folks to come out and stay all day long and enjoy the festivities, because you're going to see probably some of the best athletes in the world."

The event is free and open to the public, but you can purchase tickets for bleacher seats here.