Your neighborhood guide to Fourth of July fireworks, parades, and festivals across Southern Idaho

Boise: Fireworks Over Ann Morrison Park

As is tradition, a beautiful fireworks display will launch from Ann Morrison Park on July 4.

Festivities Start: 6 p.m.

Fireworks: 10:15 p.m. (dusk), synchronized to music on 107.1 Hank FM

Food & Drink: Local food trucks, beer, and wine available for purchase

Family Fun: Interactive fountain lit in red, white, and blue

Parking: Closed to vehicles all day—walk, bike, or ride-share recommended

City of Boise Boise Fireworks Map

Meridian: Independence Day Festival at Storey Park

The City of Meridian is ready to host a grand fireworks display in Storey Park, with help from the Meridian Speedway.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, July 4

Time: 4:00–10:30 p.m.

Location: Storey Park (205 E. Franklin Road)

Food Trucks: Arrive at 4:00 p.m. for local bites

Fireworks: Set off at approximately 10:20 p.m.

Bring lawn chairs and blankets—picnics are welcome!

City of Meridian Meridian Fireworks map

Nampa

Fireworks show held on July 2, 2025

Caldwell

Caldwell is once again hosting its annual Fourth of July celebration.

Morning Parade:

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Downtown Caldwell

Family Festival:

Time: 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Location: Memorial Park

Activities: Kid zone, car show, vendors

Fireworks:



Time: Dusk

Location: Brothers Park

City of Caldwell Caldwell parade map

City of Caldwell Caldwell fireworks map

Kuna: Fireworks & Mini Food Truck Rally

The City of Kuna is inviting everyone to the greenbelt to make lasting memories.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, July 4

Time: 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Location: Bernie Fisher Park

Activities: Food trucks, music, drinks, and fireworks

Cost: Free admission—no tickets needed

Note: 2nd Street will be closed during the event

General parking available at:



Ave E Parking Lot

Swan Falls Parking Lot

Street Parking ( DO NOT block driveways, roads, etc.)



Twin Falls

Evening Fireworks:

Time: 10:15 p.m.

Location: College of Southern Idaho campus RELATED: Twin Falls Fire asks people to mitigate fire risks this Independence Day Details:

Free community display lasting ~20 minutes

Synchronized music on local stations:

KKMV 106.1 KZDX 99.9 KEDJ 103.1 KXTA 99.1 BUCK 94.7 & 1400 AM KXTA-AM 970 KBAR 1230

Note: The City encourages residents to enjoy the professional display rather than using illegal aerial fireworks. Only “Safe and Sane” fireworks from inspected stands are allowed within city limits and may be discharged from 8 a.m.–midnight, June 23–July 5.

July 3rd:

Fish Fry at the Senior Center from 4:00–8:00 PM!

July 4th:

Pancake Breakfast at the Senior Center and a Fun run

Parade Begins: 10:00 a.m.

Starts by Gasoline Alley, goes south on Broadway Ave all the way to the Stoplight on Broadway and Burley Ave.

Starts by Gasoline Alley, goes south on Broadway Ave all the way to the Stoplight on Broadway and Burley Ave. Eastman Park for venders, food, and games until 5:00 p.m.

Fireworks at Dusk

- Bring your blankets and lawn chairs!

July 5th:

Don't miss the annual Guns vs. Hoses softball game – a friendly face-off between police and fire departments!

Middleton: Food, Music, and Fireworks

Middleton plans to celebrate with a parade and fireworks

Parade:

Theme: Small Town, Big Patriotism

Line-up: 9:00 a.m. at Middleton Middle School

Starts: 11:00 a.m.

City of Middleton Middleton parade route

Middleton Place Park:

Time: 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

Activities: Live music by Good Time Charlie, vendors, food trucks, kids’ corner, and more

Car Show:

Time: 9:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

Fireworks:

Location: Foote Park

Time: At dusk

Melba: Full day of fun for Independence Day

Melba’s Fourth of July is packed with activities the whole family will love—from a sunrise fun run to fireworks at dusk.

Schedule of Events:

6:00 – 6:45 a.m.: Check-in for the Fun Run

7:00 a.m.: Fun Run begins (2-milers start at 7:15 a.m.)

9:00 a.m.: Arts & Crafts Fair, Fairway of Games, and Concessions open

9:00 a.m.: Parade Line-Up

9:30 a.m.: Parade Judging

10:30 a.m.: Parade sponsored by D.L. Evans Bank

Following the Parade:

12:00 p.m.: Antique Tractor Pull and Car Show at the Senior Center 1:00 p.m.: Melba’s Citizen of the Year presentation 2:30 p.m.: Car Show Awards 3:00 p.m.: Chicken Round-Up



At dusk, Fireworks by Fireworks America will light up the sky. Tune in to 101.9FM The Bull to hear the synchronized soundtrack.

Emmett: Independence Day Family Festival

Join Gem County for a full day of celebration.

Event Details:

Location: Gem Island Sports Complex

Gates Open: 1:00 p.m.

Activities: Family festival throughout the afternoon

Fireworks: At dusk

Star: Hometown Celebration

Star is hosting a full day of celebration:

Firecracker Fun Run:

Time: 8 a.m. start (check-in at 7 a.m.)

Location: Freedom Park

Hometown Parade:

Time: 10 a.m. start (check-in 9 a.m.)

Location: State Street parade route

Note: Roads closed 9:45–11:15 a.m.

City of Star Star Parade Map

Fireworks Show:

Mayor’s Address: 10 p.m.

Fireworks: 10:15 p.m.

Location: Hunters Creek Park

Free Shuttles:

Morning Service: 8–9:30 a.m. & 11:15–noon

Evening Service: 3:30–11:30 p.m.

Reminder: No public parking at Hunters Creek—use shuttles from marked stops

McCall: Fireworks Show on the Golf Course

Fireworks show planned for 10:00 p.m. at the MeadowCreek Golf Course