Your neighborhood guide to Fourth of July fireworks, parades, and festivals across Southern Idaho

Boise: Fireworks Over Ann Morrison Park
As is tradition, a beautiful fireworks display will launch from Ann Morrison Park on July 4.
Highlights:
- Festivities Start: 6 p.m.
- Fireworks: 10:15 p.m. (dusk), synchronized to music on 107.1 Hank FM
- Food & Drink: Local food trucks, beer, and wine available for purchase
- Family Fun: Interactive fountain lit in red, white, and blue
- Parking: Closed to vehicles all day—walk, bike, or ride-share recommended
Meridian: Independence Day Festival at Storey Park
The City of Meridian is ready to host a grand fireworks display in Storey Park, with help from the Meridian Speedway.
Event Details:
- Date: Friday, July 4
- Time: 4:00–10:30 p.m.
- Location: Storey Park (205 E. Franklin Road)
- Food Trucks: Arrive at 4:00 p.m. for local bites
- Fireworks: Set off at approximately 10:20 p.m.
Bring lawn chairs and blankets—picnics are welcome!
Nampa
Fireworks show held on July 2, 2025
Caldwell
Caldwell is once again hosting its annual Fourth of July celebration.
Morning Parade:
- Time: 9 a.m.
- Location: Downtown Caldwell
Family Festival:
- Time: 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Location: Memorial Park
- Activities: Kid zone, car show, vendors
Fireworks:
- Time: Dusk
- Location: Brothers Park
Kuna: Fireworks & Mini Food Truck Rally
The City of Kuna is inviting everyone to the greenbelt to make lasting memories.
Event Details:
- Date: Friday, July 4
- Time: 6:00–11:00 p.m.
- Location: Bernie Fisher Park
- Activities: Food trucks, music, drinks, and fireworks
- Cost: Free admission—no tickets needed
- Note: 2nd Street will be closed during the event
General parking available at:
- Ave E Parking Lot
- Swan Falls Parking Lot
- Street Parking (DO NOT block driveways, roads, etc.)
Twin Falls
Evening Fireworks:
- Time: 10:15 p.m.
Location: College of Southern Idaho campus
Details:
- Free community display lasting ~20 minutes
- Synchronized music on local stations:
- KKMV 106.1
- KZDX 99.9
- KEDJ 103.1
- KXTA 99.1
- BUCK 94.7 & 1400 AM
- KXTA-AM 970
- KBAR 1230
- Note: The City encourages residents to enjoy the professional display rather than using illegal aerial fireworks. Only “Safe and Sane” fireworks from inspected stands are allowed within city limits and may be discharged from 8 a.m.–midnight, June 23–July 5.
Buhl
July 3rd:
- Fish Fry at the Senior Center from 4:00–8:00 PM!
July 4th:
- Pancake Breakfast at the Senior Center and a Fun run
- Parade Begins: 10:00 a.m.
Starts by Gasoline Alley, goes south on Broadway Ave all the way to the Stoplight on Broadway and Burley Ave.
- Eastman Park for venders, food, and games until 5:00 p.m.
- Fireworks at Dusk
- Bring your blankets and lawn chairs!
July 5th:
Don't miss the annual Guns vs. Hoses softball game – a friendly face-off between police and fire departments!
Middleton: Food, Music, and Fireworks
Middleton plans to celebrate with a parade and fireworks
Parade:
- Theme: Small Town, Big Patriotism
- Line-up: 9:00 a.m. at Middleton Middle School
- Starts: 11:00 a.m.
Middleton Place Park:
- Time: 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.
- Activities: Live music by Good Time Charlie, vendors, food trucks, kids’ corner, and more
Car Show:
- Time: 9:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.
Fireworks:
- Location: Foote Park
- Time: At dusk
Melba: Full day of fun for Independence Day
Melba’s Fourth of July is packed with activities the whole family will love—from a sunrise fun run to fireworks at dusk.
Schedule of Events:
- 6:00 – 6:45 a.m.: Check-in for the Fun Run
- 7:00 a.m.: Fun Run begins (2-milers start at 7:15 a.m.)
- 9:00 a.m.: Arts & Crafts Fair, Fairway of Games, and Concessions open
- 9:00 a.m.: Parade Line-Up
- 9:30 a.m.: Parade Judging
- 10:30 a.m.: Parade sponsored by D.L. Evans Bank
- Following the Parade:
- 12:00 p.m.: Antique Tractor Pull and Car Show at the Senior Center
- 1:00 p.m.: Melba’s Citizen of the Year presentation
- 2:30 p.m.: Car Show Awards
- 3:00 p.m.: Chicken Round-Up
At dusk, Fireworks by Fireworks America will light up the sky. Tune in to 101.9FM The Bull to hear the synchronized soundtrack.
Emmett: Independence Day Family Festival
Join Gem County for a full day of celebration.
Event Details:
- Location: Gem Island Sports Complex
- Gates Open: 1:00 p.m.
- Activities: Family festival throughout the afternoon
- Fireworks: At dusk
Star: Hometown Celebration
Star is hosting a full day of celebration:
Firecracker Fun Run:
- Time: 8 a.m. start (check-in at 7 a.m.)
- Location: Freedom Park
Hometown Parade:
- Time: 10 a.m. start (check-in 9 a.m.)
- Location: State Street parade route
- Note: Roads closed 9:45–11:15 a.m.
Fireworks Show:
- Mayor’s Address: 10 p.m.
- Fireworks: 10:15 p.m.
- Location: Hunters Creek Park
Free Shuttles:
- Morning Service: 8–9:30 a.m. & 11:15–noon
- Evening Service: 3:30–11:30 p.m.
- Reminder: No public parking at Hunters Creek—use shuttles from marked stops
McCall: Fireworks Show on the Golf Course
Fireworks show planned for 10:00 p.m. at the MeadowCreek Golf Course