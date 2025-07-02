"Safe and sane": Twin Falls Fire Department asks Idahoans to help mitigate fire risks this 4th of July

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Celebrating our nation's birth is what the Fourth of July is all about, and how do we do that? With some big booms!

Here in the city of Twin Falls, those booms need to stay on the ground, as only "safe and sane" fireworks are allowed.

WATCH: Twin Falls Fire Marshal has a tip to stay 'fire safe' this 4th of July

The T.F.F.D. asks Idahoans to their part to mitigating fire risks this 4th of July

"Generally, they emit light and/or smoke or noise, but they do not launch into the air and they do not explode," said Gabriel Hammett, Twin Falls Fire Marshal.

Hammett notes that fire calls are inevitable over the next three nights, but those lighting off fireworks at home can help mitigate fire risks by keeping a close eye on their trash.

"If you're buying your own safe and sane fireworks, make sure to soak the leftover fireworks trash in water overnight before throwing it in the trash can. That has caused many fires in the last couple of years," said Hammett.

He also advises selecting the right location — an area with stable ground, away from dry grass and combustible materials.

"Sometimes we get injuries from fireworks toppling over and shooting sparks in the wrong direction, so we want to make sure it's a safe area, clear of animals and children," said Hammett.

While aerial fireworks are technically illegal to light off in Idaho, some counties do sell them.

"We acknowledge that there are a few counties in southern Idaho that allow the sale of aerial fireworks, and they do find their way into Twin Falls," said Hammett.

If caught using aerial fireworks within city limits, there is a $156 fine.

"The police department can impose that fine, and if it's a repeated offense, it can escalate to a misdemeanor," said Hammett.

Even though "safe and sane" sounds safe, Fire Marshal Hammett warns that they can still pack a punch.

"Even with safe and sane fireworks, the ignition points where sound, light, and smoke are generated can reach temperatures of up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit," said Hammett.

In Twin Falls, the cutoff for lighting safe and sane fireworks is midnight, up until July 5.

Be sure to check your local city and county ordinances for specific laws and fireworks regulations.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.