The City of Ketchum is set to break ground on the new Warm Springs Preserve

KETCHUM, Idaho — Starting this month, the city of Ketchum will begin the first significant improvement phase of the new Warm Springs Preserve.

"It’s a lot to take in right off the bat," said Ketchum resident Jayne Zogg.

RELATED: Sun Valley locals and visitors welcome the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals

Thanks to community-raised funds, in 2022, the city of Ketchum acquired 65 acres of property along the north side of Bald Mountain for $8 million.

"Since then, we have been fundraising, in partnership with the Wood River Land Trust, to restore the natural spaces on this property and improve some amenities," said Daniel Hansen, Director of Community Engagement.

The Warm Springs Preserve is not a new green space for locals; the property has a long history in Ketchum.

"This used to be a golf course, a ranch, farmland, and a restaurant. A lot of the natural space needs restoration, and the floodplain needs to be improved, so much of our effort will focus on that," said Hansen.

The preserve will also feature miles of developed hiking trails, a parking lot, bathroom facilities, a welcome center, and even a dog-safe pond.

"Right now, it’s more of a makeshift dog space with some green areas and hiking trails, and we would like to see it become more than that," said Hansen.

Jayne Zogg recently moved to Ketchum after years of skiing in the valley and enjoying the golf course that once occupied the preserve. She is seeing the new plans for the first time.

"I have mixed feelings, honestly, because I like it how it is, but I don’t love change. However, it’s kind of cool that they’re adding real bathrooms and making a nicer parking area with picnic tables. It seems like it will definitely be more family-friendly than it is right now," said Jayne Zogg.

Construction is scheduled to start this month and could last until early 2026. The preserve will remain open to the public during construction.

To celebrate progress on the preserve, the city will host a day-long community event at the site on June 23rd. More details will be announced soon.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.