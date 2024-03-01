Sun Valley Film Festival 2024 is underway

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — The 13th Sun Valley Film Festival is in full swing, offering numerous screenings, discussions and events throughout the weekend.



Annette Bening and David O. Russell are amongst the honorees

Sun Valley Film Festival has been in Idaho since 2012

The festival runs through March 3rd

Festivities at the annual Sun Valley Film Festival are underway.

"Core to the Sun Valley Film Festival is Sun Valley. It's really in its DNA."

The festival has been bringing the works of filmmakers and storytellers to Idaho since 2012. This year, featuring screenings of over 50 narrative, documentary, short, and episodic works. Whether you buy a full festival pass, tickets to an individual film, or simply decide to attend one of the free open events… they want everyone to get involved.

"Our secret sauce is accessibility to the festival," says Teddy Grennan, founder of the festival. Accessibility not just in viewing the films…

"These panels are really exciting for us," says Candace Pate, Director of the Sun Valley Film Festival. But being a part of the conversation.

"Sort of beyond the films, we're excited to share some really interesting conversations with people… we're doing a director's cut of American Hustle… we've got obviously David O. Russell coming and speaking about 15 minutes of scenes that have been cut out," says Pate.

Ice Castles and James Bond actress Lynn-Holly Johnson lives in Idaho and looks forward to viewing the films each year.

"Oh! It's fantastic… we were patrons last year… Sun Valley… don't tell anybody but it's really the best place ever…," says Johnson.

