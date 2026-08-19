Increased black bear sightings in Wood River Valley; IDFG asks residents to secure trash

Idaho Fish and Game is reminding residents in the Wood River Valley to secure food sources after increased black bear sightings in the region.

IDFG says it received several reports on Aug. 12 of a bear and her two cubs in the Draper Wood River Preserve area, including on the boardwalk.

IDFG says they have also received multiple reports of bears making their way through subdivisions in West Ketchum. Despite many residents having wildlife-resistant garbage containers, IDFG says bears were able to get into the trash.

Idaho Fish and Game

According to IDFG, bears have entered hyperphagia, a phase of intense feeding where bears work to build fat reserves for winter. Officials say that at this time, bears can consume upwards of 20,000 calories a day.

IDFG says that it is important for residents to secure trash so that bears do not begin to associate people with an "easy meal."

Bird seed, pet food, or ripe and fallen fruit should also be secured and kept out of reach of bears. Garbage and other attractants should be secured in a garage or locked shed.

If you see bear activity around homes or neighbors, officials ask that you report it to the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.