Filmmakers discuss the future of the industry at Sun Valley Film Festival

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — As the Sun Valley Film Festival concluded its latest edition, technology emerged as a theme shaping the future of the film industry. From discussions on the democratizing power of AI in filmmaking, to the evolution of action film stunts in the digital age.

All eyes on Hollywood tonight for the Oscars, but earlier this month in Idaho, the film industry gathered right here in Sun Valley.

"Core to the Sun Valley Film Festival is Sun Valley. It's really in its DNA," said Candace Pate, Director of the Sun Valley Film Festival.

And this year, beyond enjoying screenings and events, patrons joined in on discussions about the future of the film industry.

"These panels are really exciting for us. AI is really this incredible tool for democratizing filmmaking."

The panel, demonstrating the latest AI film technology, showcased work from AI filmmakers and featured new data-driven tools for films.

James Bond actress Lynn-Holly Johnson tells me how technology has changed in the action film genre since she was in the industry.

"Stunts are looked at differently now because there’s a little more computer technology," said Johnson.

But what keeps her coming back to films every time?

"True stories. So, I think more humanistic stories will start to become more popular," Johnson added.

