City of Bellevue issues Boil Water Advisory effective immediately

BELLEVUE, Idaho — The City of Bellevue announcing that all residents and businesses should start boiling water used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, etc... effective immediately.

During a fire hydrant replacement Wednesday on 6th and Birch, a water valve broke causing water pressure in parts of their system to drop below 20 PSI. According to the city, when pressure drops that low there is a risk that contaminants could enter the drinking water system.

If you're boiling water, the water should maintain a constant boil for at least one minute before using it for consumption.

It is safe to shower and bathe, however, but avoid swallowing the water.

Bellevue Public Works and Water Department crews are actively working to make repairs and restore full pressure as quickly as possible and encourage the use of bottled water in the meantime.

Once the system has been stabilized and water samples confirm safety, the boil order will be lifted.