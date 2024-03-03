Blaine County republicans brave snow for Idaho Republican Presidential Caucus

KETCHUM, Idaho — Despite heavy snowfall, Blaine County's registered Republicans turn out for the Idaho Republican Presidential Caucus.



Voters highlight border security as top-of-mind.

First-timers and seasoned participants came out to vote.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"It's important to vote because it's one of our most important rights," said Blaine County voter, Pat.

Registered Republicans in Blaine County are braving the snow to participate in the Idaho Republican Caucus. "Oh, I think it's wonderful. It's very organized, it's very easy," Pat added.

Many are participating in a caucus for the first time. "This is kind of a new experience, I'm not familiar with it at all," Gary Bellinger told Idaho News 6.

"We have to do this to start the ball rolling in the right direction," added Blaine County voter, Brenda.

"I think it's a great way to get an early read on what the different states are doing," said Mike Leach.

Voters in Ketchum are eager to get involved. "Blaine County isn't necessarily blue and that needs to be shown," said Lisa Leach.

And one of the most important issues on their mind as they weigh in:

"For me it's the border and I think that's been a real transgression in so many ways," Brenda said.

"Well, I think the main thing has got to be our border," added Bellinger.

"Border, our safety, our constitution" said Lisa Leach.