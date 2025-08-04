All about Agriculture: The Blaine County Fair is keeping the "traditional" County Fair alive

CAREY, Idaho — The first day of the Blaine County Fair is underway in Carey, where celebrating the future of agriculture remains the main focus of this weeklong event.

"They've worked all year on these projects, and it's their time to shine," said Chandra Vaughan from Blaine County 4-H Youth Development.

Unlike larger fairs, you won't find carnival rides or big-name concerts at the Blaine County Fair. Instead, visitors will see the West's rich agricultural traditions being passed down to the next generation.

"I love our small fair; it's all about the 4-H kids," Vaughan added. "We're small, and we don't have all the rides and big carnivals. It's just a down-to-earth, fun fair."

The Blaine County Fair remains dedicated to the youth and the future of farming in the Wood River Valley.

"These kids are up early, feeding their animals and working with them throughout the day," said Vaughan. "I think it teaches them essential life skills that many people may not realize."

The horse showmanship competition on Monday morning saw 14-year-old Bella Price from Hailey take home the Grand Champion title with her horse, Goldie.

"This is my horse Goldie; she's about 17 years old," Bella said. "She's older than you?!" I said. Bella laughed and said yes. She continued, "It's really fun showing your horse. I'm also showing a lamb, which is great. It's just fun to be out here with your animal."

Not every family can afford or house a large animal, so the fair has introduced new categories.

"Meat goats are new; this is only the second year we've added them," Vaughan explained. "Our poultry market project is also new; this is its second year. We're trying to create more projects for kids who can't necessarily raise a steer or a pig, but who can raise a chicken or a goat."

The Blaine County Fair will continue all week in Carey.