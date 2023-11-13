Watch Now
Woman celebrating 106th birthday shares secret to longevity

​Marjorie Woolfolk of Virginia was born on Nov. 11, 1917, which is one year before the end of World War I.
Posted at 12:20 PM, Nov 13, 2023
A woman in Virginia celebrated a milestone birthday when she turned 106 years old on Saturday.

Marjorie Woolfolk was born on Nov. 11, 1917, which is one year before the end of World War I.

She's a longtime teacher from Louisa County.

The mother of five with 21 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren loves nature, crossword puzzles and organizing photos, according to her grandson, Andrew Woolfolk.

Woolfolk credited her longevity to trying to be friendly with everyone she meets and by helping out where she can.

Her message resonates that much more on this World Kindness Day.

Happy Birthday, Marjorie!

This story was originally published by Scripps News Richmond.

