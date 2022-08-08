Start The School Year Off Organized With A Dry Eraser Calendar That Sticks To Your Fridge

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

As a mom, life can feel like a balancing act. Between managing a household, juggling school calendars, fitting in doctors’ visits and making sure everyone gets fed, life can get hairy.

Staying organized can not only give you a leg up, but it can also help keep everything running smoothly — especially during seasons when activities ramp up like the beginning of the school year. A great way to keep all family members on the same page is by having a large whiteboard calendar where everyone can view it.

There’s a magnetic dry erase board on Amazon that’s designed to make life easier, and it’s only $24.

This whiteboard calendar sticks to your fridge and covers five full weeks, and it can be used over and over again. The board itself measures 17 by 11.8 inches, with each daily block measuring 2.4 by 1.8 inches to help you plan meals, sports practices, ortho appointments and more.

It’s also useful to keep track of homeschool schedules and household chores, too. It’s easy to hang and applies to any flat or slightly rounded surface. Along with a whiteboard calendar, you also receive six magnetic dry-erase markers. Just wipe it clean at the end of the month and start fresh.

This handy calendar comes highly rated with an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars with more than 3,900 global ratings. Users found it to be sturdy and a good value for the money. One reviewer enjoyed how eco-friendly this product is and said it’s helpful for a family member with dementia. Others commented how nice it is to just glance at the fridge and see what’s happening that day or week.

While many commented on how great the calendar is and that’s smooth to write on, several mentioned purchasing a new set of dry erase markers might make things even better — some noted they dried out quickly or that the text smeared after being bumped.

Reviewer Lyndsay called it “very handy” and said she needed to buy another.

“This magnetic calendar really helps us keep our chaotic schedule visible and handy,” she wrote. “The magnetic back is very strong.”

And Jairo said he’d recommend it and that he’s even using it as a place to write extra goals or notes. He uses that spot for a grocery list and likes how he can check his calendar as part of his morning routine.

This magnetic whiteboard would also make the perfect gift for a busy friend or family you know!

