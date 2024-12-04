Reckless driver crashes into pond at Esther Simplot Park, BPD responds

BOISE, Idaho — Just after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Boise Police responded to reports of a reckless driver who was driving through fences and on the greenbelt before crashing into one of the ponds at Esther Simplot Park.

Police say that witnesses reported the driver had a knife and was attempting to hide in the water.

Officers were able to talk him out of the water, after which Boise Fire and Ada County Paramedics treated and transported the man to a local hospital.

The Boise Fire Dive Team also responded, ensuring no one else was in the water. They also assisted with removing the vehicle from the pond.

Brady Caskey

The investigation is ongoing, according to BPD, but no charges have been filed at this time.