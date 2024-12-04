Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodWest End

Actions

Reckless driver crashes into pond at Esther Simplot Park, BPD responds

esther simplot park car crash
Brady Caskey
esther simplot park car crash
Posted
and last updated

BOISE, Idaho — Just after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Boise Police responded to reports of a reckless driver who was driving through fences and on the greenbelt before crashing into one of the ponds at Esther Simplot Park.

Police say that witnesses reported the driver had a knife and was attempting to hide in the water.

Officers were able to talk him out of the water, after which Boise Fire and Ada County Paramedics treated and transported the man to a local hospital.

The Boise Fire Dive Team also responded, ensuring no one else was in the water. They also assisted with removing the vehicle from the pond.

IMG_4669.jpg

The investigation is ongoing, according to BPD, but no charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your West End reporter Riley Shoemaker