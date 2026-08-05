"Truly an ideal space": Inside CWI’s future Micron Academic Center in Boise’s River District

BOISE, Idaho — Construction is making steady progress on the College of Western Idaho’s new campus extension in Boise’s West End, with crews working toward a planned opening in fall 2027.

The new Micron Academic Center is being built along the Boise River Greenbelt near Quinn’s Pond as part of the larger River District development.

WATCH | Inside CWI’s future Micron Academic Center in Boise’s River District

Inside CWI’s future Micron Academic Center in Boise’s River District

“To have this facility here to me is really a reflection of the growing community that we're all in. We see the growth, we feel it,” said CWI President Gordon Jones.

Since the project broke ground last year, crews have completed the building’s four-story steel structure. The more than 100,000-square-foot facility is now beginning to take shape from the inside.

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Corey Wiltshire, director of ESI Commercial Operations, gave Idaho News 6 a tour of the construction site and outlined the work currently underway inside the future Micron Academic Center.

Crews are expected to finish the roof, install windows and begin painting before the end of the year.

The fourth floor will also offer views of the Boise Foothills and the future phases of the 10-acre River District development.

CWI’s Micron Academic Center is the first phase of the larger project. Future development plans include restaurants, a hotel, housing, parking and other amenities.

“This is truly an ideal space for people to have access, and that's really what a community college is a place for all to be able to access affordable, empowering education,” Jones said.

The Micron Academic Center is expected to welcome students in fall 2027.

Construction is also affecting traffic in the area. A portion of Main Street between 27th Street and Whitewater Park Boulevard is closed through October as crews work to improve sewer lines.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or follow posted detour routes.