River District development reshaping Boise’s West End, bringing housing, shops, and CWI campus

BOISE, Idaho — A major mixed-use development is taking shape along the Boise Greenbelt, bringing new housing, businesses, and a College of Western Idaho campus extension to the city’s West End.

The River District project, located near Main Street and Whitewater Park Boulevard, spans roughly 10 acres and is transforming what was once a gravel parking lot used by visitors to nearby Quinn’s Pond.

WATCH | Neighbors react as River District construction transforms parking, traffic in West End—

Mixed-use River District project takes shape near Quinn’s Pond, opening set for 2027

Boise State student Kaleb Gadley says he and his friends frequently visit Quinn's Pond to fish, but construction has changed their usual routine.

“It’s a little difficult parking, and then we had to walk a little more than we normally would have had to walk,” Gadley said. “But it was OK. You get to see the Greenbelt for a walk, so it wasn’t too bad.”

The loss of informal parking has raised concerns among some neighbors, particularly as the area continues to grow. However, project plans include more than 600 parking spaces within the development.

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“I think Boise’s growing, and I think that’s inevitable,” Gadley said. “So, you know, I might as well adapt to it.”

Developers with Ahlquist say the River District will feature a hotel overlooking the Boise River, about 220 residential units, and roughly 20,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

“This is A+++. It doesn’t get any better than this,” an Ahlquist representative said. “A lot of vision and foresight went into this for CWI, and we’re just trying to honor this land because it’s special.”

The development is anchored by the College of Western Idaho’s new Micron Academic Center, which will house programs in business, cybersecurity, and information technology.

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“CWI does a lot of good things, and they’re a big transfer school for Boise State,” Gadley said. “So I think that’s going to be cool to have it so close.”

Construction crews are currently working on the steel structure for the academic building. The overall project is expected to be completed by fall 2027.

Some West End residents say they are concerned traffic could increase along Whitewater Park Boulevard and Main Street once the development opens. Others say they welcome the growth and new amenities.

“The expansion is going to have lots of people out here,” Gadley said. “I don’t think that’s a bad thing.”