HP has yet to notify the State of Idaho of its plans to leave West Boise campus

BOISE, Idaho — Last week, Hewlett-Packard (HP) employees received an email announcing the company's plans to leave Boise by the end of 2027.

Currently, HP rents a sizeable portion of West Boise's expansive Chinden Campus, which is owned by the State of Idaho. Besides HP, the Idaho Transportation Department retains a large presence on the campus.

Idaho News 6 Senior Reporter Don Nelson asked the Department of Administration, which manages state buildings, if H.P. had contacted them about their planned departure from its Chinden campus.

They replied that they have not received official notification from HP regarding any plans to leave the campus. They also stated that HP is currently in their first five-year lease extension option, which is set to expire on December 31st of 2029. HP is required to give the State of Idaho a 12-month notification to relocate.

A group of men enjoying a cup of coffee at a nearby bagel shop, including a former H.P. worker named Rod, said the news was somewhat expected.

"Not a surprise, actually. It's a surprise that they stuck here as long as they did after they sold the campus," said Rod. HP sold the Chinden Campus to the State of Idaho in 2017 for approximately $110 million.

Starting in 1981, Rod worked on the assembly line before working on the 7970 reel tape. He also helped develop alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) systems used by Idaho Power in remote areas of the state.

Rod's friend Thomas said he's seen a lot of change over the 50 years he's called Boise home, but still, he lamented HP's departure. "I don't like to see them leave. Now we just have a major employer on the outs," said Thomas.

In response to questions from Idaho News 6, the Idaho Department of Labor says that H.P. has not contacted them about any Rapid Response support. Rapid Response is a service that identifies and helps employees access public programs like unemployment insurance, job placement assistance, and retraining opportunities.

The H.P. email also told employees that administrators will update them by May 1 at the latest regarding possible impacts. Those could include potential relocation or a move to telework.