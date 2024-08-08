Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodWest End

Actions

Community memorial honors 5-year-old Matthew Glynn after tragic canal drowning

Memorial Matthew Glynn
Lynzsea Williams
Memorial Matthew Glynn
Posted
and last updated

BOISE, Idaho — Community members have come together to celebrate a life lost tragically early with a makeshift memorial near Alamosa and State St in Boise.

5-year-old Matthew Glynn went missing on August 5, during his fifth birthday party. A search was launched by local law enforcement agencies shortly after his disappearance, and the next day Matthew's body was discovered in a canal near his home.

RELATED | Missing Boise boy's body found in a canal not far from where he disappeared

Now, a makeshift memorial with flowers, balloons, and notes of support adorns the short bridge over the Farmers Union Canal next to State St.

A coroner's report released on August 7 confirmed that Matthew's cause of death was drowning. An investigation into his death is ongoing but police do not expect foul play at this time.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your West End reporter Riley Shoemaker