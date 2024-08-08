Community memorial honors 5-year-old Matthew Glynn after tragic canal drowning

BOISE, Idaho — Community members have come together to celebrate a life lost tragically early with a makeshift memorial near Alamosa and State St in Boise.

5-year-old Matthew Glynn went missing on August 5, during his fifth birthday party. A search was launched by local law enforcement agencies shortly after his disappearance, and the next day Matthew's body was discovered in a canal near his home.

RELATED | Missing Boise boy's body found in a canal not far from where he disappeared

Now, a makeshift memorial with flowers, balloons, and notes of support adorns the short bridge over the Farmers Union Canal next to State St.

A coroner's report released on August 7 confirmed that Matthew's cause of death was drowning. An investigation into his death is ongoing but police do not expect foul play at this time.