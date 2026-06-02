Boise unveils revamped Fairview Park with new playground and accessible features

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and other city officials hosted families and their children as they cut the ribbon on the newly improved Fairview Park in the West End.

The revamped park includes new play equipment, accessible pathways, sport courts, and an updated bathroom. The old playground was installed in the 1990s and required an update.

City of Boise

“It is incredible to see kids from this neighborhood enjoy a brand new, more accessible park with friends, family, and neighbors,” said Mayor Lauren McLean. “Boise’s parks bring life into our neighborhoods, and the upgrades that residents chose for Fairview Park bring even more opportunities for kids to learn, grow, and build connections within the community.”

In total, the park improvements cost the city approximately $1.8 million.

Beyond new slides and play areas, the park's playground now features rubber surfacing that is both safe and accessible for kids.

City of Boise

There is also a "communication board" at the park that features braille in addition to words in both Spanish and English.

After roughly a year of intermittent road closures and construction surrounding the park, neighbors are happy to see the project finished.

In a news release, Boise Parks and Recreation Director Sara Arkle expressed her gratitude for the West End's patience during the project: “Thank you to the West End Neighborhood Association for your engagement and support for these improvements, and to all the neighbors for your patience while the park was under construction. We are so glad you get to enjoy this new and improved space all summer long!”