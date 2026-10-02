BOISE, Idaho — A longtime Boise dive bar property is entering a new chapter.

Drivers passing the former Dutch Goose site on State Street may have noticed a new "Sold" sign posted outside the closed property. The City of Boise has confirmed it purchased the site for more than $1.7 million and plans to eventually use it for affordable housing.

City officials say the purchase is part of a broader effort to expand affordable housing opportunities in Boise, although many details about the future development have not yet been determined. The city previously told Idaho News 6 it expects more information on the project to become available in early 2027.

WATCH | Boise buys former property for future affordable housing project

Boise buys former bar property on State Street for future affordable housing project

Neighbor says affordable housing is needed

Right next door to the former bar sits the Good Samaritan Home, a nonprofit that provides housing and meals for residents with limited incomes.

Resident Randy Johnson has lived there for nine years and believes additional affordable housing options are needed in Boise.

“You absolutely have to have it. You can’t criminalize homelessness if you can’t provide help. That’s the way I feel," he shared.

Good Samaritan Home currently houses 45 residents and has a waiting list of roughly 400 people seeking a place to live.

“Even if I could afford the rent in low-income housing, I couldn’t do all the power, electricity, all the rest of it, because I live off Social Security. I just think it’s going to continue to get worse if we don’t make a concerted effort," Johnson said.

Boise continues investing in affordable housing

The State Street purchase comes as Boise continues expanding its affordable and supportive housing inventory.

Just this week, city leaders celebrated the opening of New Path II, a six-story supportive housing development that provides 95 homes and on-site services for people exiting homelessness. The city says it has invested in more than 1,000 affordable housing units since 2020 that are either complete or currently in the construction pipeline.

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In a statement provided to Idaho News 6, Nicki Hellenkamp, Boise's director of housing and homelessness policy, said affordable housing remains one of the city's biggest challenges.

“If we want to attract and retain talent, support local businesses, and sustain a vibrant economy, we need a housing system that works for everyone," wrote Hellenkamp.

What's next?

While the city has confirmed the former State Street dive bar/Dutch Goose property will ultimately be used for affordable housing, officials say they have not yet selected a development partner, determined how many homes could be built or finalized what the project will look like.

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