As homelessness challenges cities nationwide, Boise says it’s taking a different approach

BOISE, Idaho — Boise city leaders are expanding their approach to homelessness with the opening of New Path II, a new permanent supportive housing development with 95 apartments for people transitioning out of homelessness.

The development pairs permanent housing with on-site services intended to help residents build long-term stability.

As cities across the country grapple with homelessness, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said the city is trying to prevent the problem from reaching levels leaders have seen elsewhere.

“We’re not gonna let what’s happened in other cities happen here,” McLean said during the development’s grand opening Wednesday.

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McLean said Boise’s approach includes both short-term options, such as shelter, and longer-term investments in housing and supportive services.

When asked what mistakes she believes other cities have made, McLean pointed to encampments and drug use.

“Honestly, I think some cities lost their mind,” McLean said. “They allowed encampments. They allowed drug use. Here in Boise, we’ve said, look, we’re not going to allow that to happen.”

New Path II is part of the city’s investment in permanent supportive housing.

Unlike a temporary shelter, the 95 apartments are intended to serve as permanent homes. Residents pay rent with the help of housing vouchers and have access to on-site services through Terry Reilly Health Services, including physical and mental health support and case management.

About 20 residents have already moved into the development, according to city leaders.

Boise City Council member Jimmy Hallyburton said the goal is to give people the stability needed to move forward.

“We are getting people out of homelessness,” Hallyburton said. “We are getting people off a track that’s almost impossible to get off of.”

New Path II builds on the original New Path development nearby.

City leaders pointed to a Boise State University study that found the original development generated $11 million in savings and offset costs over six years. Officials say they hope to continue expanding the permanent supportive housing model in the Boise area.

The city contributed $5.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding toward New Path II.

McLean said the goal is for residents to remain housed while receiving services and, when they are ready, potentially transition into other affordable housing.

“Our goal is that folks stay housed and that they’re ready to move into another affordable home, making room for others,” McLean said. “And it’s on their timeline and in partnership with the caseworkers.”