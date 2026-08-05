West Valley Humane Society asks public not to abandon animals after puppies left in lobby

BOISE, Idaho — The West Valley Humane Society says a bucket of puppies was left in their lobby by people who refused to provide identification or information about where the animals were found.

According to the shelter, the individuals left the puppies without completing the required intake process, preventing staff from collecting information that could help reunite the animals with an owner or provide important details about their history.

The humane society said pets are legally considered property, meaning shelters are required to document who brings in stray animals and gather information about where they were found before accepting them into their care.

RELATED | WVHS to continue animal shelter operations after Copper Quill Haven withdraws from contract talks

Shelter officials emphasized that providing identification does not mean someone will be charged a fee, become financially responsible for the animal, receive repeated follow-up calls or have their personal information made public.

Instead, they said the information is used to create an accurate, legally compliant intake record.

The shelter said abandoning animals without speaking to staff can create significant challenges, including losing potentially lifesaving information about where the animals were found, whether family members may still be nearby or if someone is searching for them.

West Valley Humane Society said the unexpected abandonment also disrupts shelter operations and places additional strain on staff already caring for animals that were properly surrendered or brought in as strays.

The puppies are now safe and in the shelter's care. They are not currently available for adoption.

Anyone with information about the puppies or their owner is encouraged to contact West Valley Humane Society.

If no owner is found, the puppies will remain on the five-business-day stray hold required by Canyon County before they are evaluated for adoption. Shelter officials are asking the public to monitor official adoption listings for future availability instead of calling to place holds or request early adoptions.

