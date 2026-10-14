WEST BOISE, Idaho — After more than a year of construction, neighbors in West Boise are starting to enjoy several new amenities at the Charles F. McDevitt Youth Sports Complex, including a pump track, nature playground, bike trails, basketball court, and dog park.

The $1.4 million project transformed about 10 acres of previously unused land at McDevitt Park. The upgrades were funded through impact fees collected from nearby developments.

Among the park's newest attractions is a pump track that is already drawing families to the area.

“We’re probably gonna spend a lot of time at the pump track,” Alec Sigston said with a chuckle.

WATCH: Check out the new amenities at McDevitt Park

West Boise’s McDevitt Park opens new pump track, nature playground, bike trails and more

Sigston said he's been coming to the park since he was in high school and now he brings his kids.

“I mean, it’s just like kind of a reflection of how much the community really cares about the younger generation growing up and they invest in stuff like this all the time which is fantastic. It's cool to see,” he said.

In addition to the pump track, the project added a nature playground, basketball court, dog park and single-track bike trails designed to provide a more natural outdoor experience in the middle of the city.

“We’re trying to make you feel like you’re out in the foothills when you’re experiencing your bike ride — so you get that little touch to nature, that little piece of nature that you may not normally get in the middle of West Boise,” Boise Parks and Recreation Superintendent Alicia Records said.

Records explained the project was largely guided by community feedback to include what neighbors wanted to see added to the park.

“It was all very thought through, very intentional in the design and how we were able to construct it here,” Records said. “It really is trying to serve as many residents as we can, in different age ranges, in different ability ranges."

Boise Parks and Recreation will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community event highlighting the park’s new additions at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.

You can find out more about the project here.