West Boise YMCA hosting Dive-In Movie Night

BOISE, Idaho — The West Boise YMCA is offering a creative way to bring some summer fun into the winter season with their upcoming dive-in movie night. Program coordinator Ceci Lucarelli announced the event will feature a screening of 'Lego Batman' and take place this Saturday.

"It's super fun," said Lucarelli. "Everybody comes and they bring their whole family and they sit in the pool, they play, they watch the movie. At the end of summer last year, we did 'Finding Nemo', but this Saturday we'll be doing 'Lego Batman.'"

Although the facility’s large pool is currently undergoing routine maintenance, which is expected to last for the next nine days, the YMCA is still offering a variety of activities for members and the community.

Guests interested in attending the dive-in movie need to pre-register for the event. It is free for YMCA members, but advance sign-up is required to ensure the facility manages the number of participants. Non-members can also access the event by purchasing a day pass and completing the same pre-registration process.

Furthermore, the West Boise YMCA continues to engage families through various monthly community events. Last month featured a popular trivia night, and an upcoming bingo night promises more enjoyment for local families.

The YMCA prides itself on its mission to serve the community, emphasizing that financial status should never be a barrier to participation.