WEST BOISE, Idaho — From putting out wildfires to putting on a show — a West Boise musician is now a semifinalist in iHeartRadio’s national Next Music Star competition and he needs your help to make it to the finals.

Kyle Joyce, known as KJ on stage, has spent decades fighting wildfires in Idaho, but he tells me his true calling has always been music.

“I like the storytelling of the song," said Joyce.

He performs in small venues all across the Treasure Valley and Oregon but is now in the running to win the chance to sing on a much bigger stage in LA and kickstart his music career as part of the Next Music Star competition.

“I wasn’t thinking anything of it. I just signed up, was like, what the heck," Joyce said. "This has been pretty crazy. I’ve had incredible support through here in Idaho and eastern Oregon."

WATCH: Hear KJ perform and talk about his race for a spot in the Next Music Star competition

West Boise singer-songwriter competes for spot in national Next Music Star competition finals

So far, he’s made it through round after round of musicians who are gunning for the top prize that includes $10,000, Grammy-winning mentors and the opportunity to perform at the Jingle Ball Village festival in LA.

“It’s a nationwide competition, so there are thousands and thousands and thousands of contestants," said Joyce.

Now he’s down to the semifinals with just 200 competitors left.

“I need your help, Idaho," Joyce said. "I’ve been leading basically the whole way up until this week. I’m sitting fourth right now."

The Next Music Star competition also supports a unique charity called Musicians on Call.

“It raises money for musicians to go out and play live music at healthcare facilities, hospitals and so-and-so," said Joyce.

Kyle and his family, including his new baby Skyler, are hoping he can make it to the finals that run through Nov. 29.

“Skyler says vote for KJ, go vote for KJ. If she could talk, she’d say that," added Joyce with a chuckle.

You can vote for KJ by following this link.

Voting runs until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24 for the semifinals.