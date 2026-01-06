WATCH LIVE: Boise Planning & Zoning reviews proposal for men's dormitory-style housing in West Boise

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, the Boise Planning & Zoning Commission will review a proposal by the Mountain View Church of the Bretheren to construct a dormitory-style building in West Boise to house men at risk of homelessness.

WATCH LIVE: Boise Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting | 1/5/25

Last week, residents in the West Boise area picketed the proposal, with some expressing concern regarding the scale of the project.

Church leaders have previously told Idaho News 6 that they would have cameras, security, and counselors on site. They also say residents would be required to attend a Christian church service—either at their church or another approved by leaders—participate in on-campus life skills programs, and remain substance-free.

In total, the building would house up to 100 men who are facing homelessness or struggling to afford long-term housing.