'That's gonna kill us.' Business owners frustrated at ACHD widening project

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District is planning to start construction on its State Street and Pierce Park Lane widening project in 2025. The project will make State street go from 4 lanes to 6 while adding a median, a buffer strip and a multi-use pathway.



The plans will take out existing land that local businesses use for parking and advertising

Both Garden City and West Boise will see impacts

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

It's one of the busiest east-west roads through Garden City and Boise and there are plans to expand State Street. But, what might seem like a win for drivers, could tally as a loss for local businesses.

"You're not just taking part of my landscape; you're taking part of my personality. You know, this is a piece of me, and I wanted to be able to show that up front," said Victor Roberts, owner of Pond Pro.

Victor Roberts owns Pond Pro. He's been at this State Street location since 2017 selling pretty much anything you'd need for a backyard water feature.

He showed me just how much of his property he'll lose when the upcoming State Street and Pierce Park lane widening project turns these two lanes into three.

"They had stakes running right through here, right through the middle of here, right through the middle of these guys back yard," said Roberts.

"You know we've got that sign and that's going to be a big, huge loss for us which is a big reason we had the property in the beginning," said Roberts.

The project includes a new median, a buffer strip, and a mixed-use pathway along with the lane expansion. Roberts also has to move this classic truck he turned into a water fountain but it isn't just the land that's being lost.

Across the street in West Boise at Stag Hair Care, they are worried they will lose a vital part of their business, customers.

"It's just difficult for me to imagine staying afloat and being expected to pay for rent when I'm not going to be getting the same kind of flow of people," said Maria Santa Cruz-Cernik, Owner of Stag Hair Care.

Maria Santa Cruz-Cernik is concerned construction could make it harder for people to make their way to the salon.

"This is where my livelihood is," said Santa Cruz-Cernik.

"What are they going to do to compensate for the lack of the business we are receiving," said Santa Cruz-Cernik.

Back at Pond Pro, Roberts just hopes their customers will make the extra effort to support them through construction.

"They are talking about shutting us down for a year, at least having access to the property and that's gonna kill us," said Roberts.

