WEST BOISE, Idaho — The conversation over whether the West Ada School District should close McMillan Elementary School in West Boise continued Monday as parents, community members and district leaders addressed the Board of Trustees.

More than a dozen neighbors, including parents, volunteers and current and former McMillan students, testified during the meeting in support of keeping the school open.

WATCH: Hear what neighbors had to say at the meeting

'Save our school': Neighbors weigh in on possible closure of McMillan Elementary in West Boise

“Friends, trustees, you have something special with the faculty and staff at McMillan," one community member said. "The care and love that you’ve already heard of is outstanding."

“I would like to say that this is the best and only elementary school I’ve attended and that it has the best teachers I could ever imagine who have helped me greatly with my learning abilities," said a current McMillan student.

“They are thriving and supported in this school, and I’m confident with the stability and support from this school and the staff that works there that my kids will outperform the statistics that have been assigned to them," said a McMillan parent.

“We need to make sure that shutting down and decommissioning the school is in the best interest of both the district and the students," said a McMillan parent and the school's librarian.

As we've previously reported, the district projects it would cost more than $5.4 million over the next 10 years to maintain McMillan Elementary, which currently serves about 178 students in pre-K through fifth grade.

The school has seen about a 62% decline in enrollment over the past decade.

“The model shows that we can expect a continual decline in the McMillan boundary as it is right now over the next five years, with a total dropping to 121 students in 2031," said Miranda Carson, director of transportation and planning for West Ada.

If approved, the decommissioning would mark the first elementary school closure in West Ada School District history.

Community members can weigh in on the proposal by emailing communicate@westada.org.

“For my daughter and so many others who are thriving at McMillan, please vote no closure on November 9," added another McMillan Parent.

No decisions were made during Monday’s meeting. The West Ada Board of Trustees is expected to make a final decision on the future of McMillan Elementary at their meeting on Nov. 9.