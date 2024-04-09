Resident's street turns into pond after storm

WEST BOISE, Idaho — Residents at Maple Grove Estates are still dealing with rain pooling from last week's wet weather. Some residents at the mobile home park saw flooding and haven't seen water go down.



Residents in the area said they have experienced this flooding during past storms but not to this extent.

Some had to place sandbags to stop rainwater from entering their property.

Following last week’s heavy rains, we discovered that the stormwater on Antelope Street is not draining as quickly as it should. Our utility contractor was on site today to complete an inspection of the stormwater line in order to identify the issue. They will be returning this week to address repairs. We appreciate the patience and understanding of community residents as we work to remedy this maintenance issue.

Wet weather is typical in the spring but after the Treasure Valley saw rain hail and wind blast through the area last week, some Boise residents have yet to see it dry up.

"Pretty heavy rain it will pool up a bit, usually not that bad but this time it's definitely been the worst it's been"

"It's too bad really like I said before it would drain in no time. Now it doesn't even move"

Residents at Maple Grove estates not far from the Boise town Square mall say usually after storms this part of the road clears up but pooling is now causing concern.

"The ducks love it and the geese love it but nobody else does"

These photos I collected from neighbors in the area show how high the water gets during storms and now they're worried another storm could cause damage.

Some of the neighbors I spoke to near this area say they have to use sandbags in order to stop some of the rain from getting onto their property and that is the biggest issue.

"Definitely concerning especially for those two houses"

Matthew Gardner has lived in the area for six years and says every major rain brings this kind of pooling, but this last round is a worry because it hasn't gone away.

"All that water pools in because it's the lowest point and it's just going to continue to become the lowest point"

Neighbors hoping the issue can be resolved before we see any more rain.

