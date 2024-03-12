Residents concerned about neighborhood speeders

WEST BOISE, Idaho — Residents living on N Eldorado St. in West Boise are raising issues with the uptick in speeders.



Ada County Highway District says they have identified N Eldorado St. as an area that meets the criteria for traffic calming.

Residents have received a petition and must seek out 75% approval from residents living connected to the road.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Speeding might be a common problem in your neighborhood, but Boise local Patrick Stuard says it's become too much for his street.

"I don't have a radar gun, but I can tell that's faster than 20 miles an hour," said Stuard.

Stuard has been living on North Eldorado Street for 25 years and says he is concerned for the students who walk the area.

The local church near his house, also says they've noticed this issue.

"Watching students walk down this road and they do it all day long and so coming along here at 30, 40 miles an hour is dangerous," Peter Leavell, director of Boise Classical Academy.

Some of those students they're concerned about are coming from Fairmont Middle School, which is less than a quarter mile from Eldorado Street.

I spoke to the Ada County Highway District (ACHD) about this issue, and they say Eldorado has been a highlighted area of concern.

"They did meet the requisite volume criteria to be eligible for traffic calming," said Josh Saak, traffic engineering supervisor for ACHD.

Residents I spoke to said they have received petitions about the street but in order to see any improvements to slow traffic, 75% of the area must be in favor.

"We don't want to necessarily force something if residents on a given street if they vote in the majority and say this isn't something we want, we have to honor that request," said Saak.