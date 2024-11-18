"People wait until that first snowfall": Preparing your car for winter driving

WEST BOISE, Idaho — Winter is on its way to the Treasure Valley and for local tire shops — business is ramping up in preparation for the first snowfall of the year. But there are a lot of things to keep in mind as you do your winter car prep.



It's a good idea to do a pre-winter inspection of your car and your tires.

Summer tires get hard in the cold and lose their grip easily. An all-season or snow-designated tire will have better grip and performance in icy conditions.

Make sure you have air in your spare and some extra supplies in your car like a flashlight, blanket, water, food, road flares, shovel, and an ice scraper in case of emergencies.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“Usually what I see is people wait until that first snowfall and then everybody comes running," says Shane Isom, the Store Manager at TireChoice, one of the only tire shops open 7-days a week in the Treasure Valley.

He tells me that this time of year is when people start their preparation for snow and icy conditions.

“It’s understandable that buying tires is not fun, but it’s something that we all need and it’s something we all use [but] probably don’t think about. This time of year, obviously we have four seasons, the best and the worst of it," says Isom.

He tells me there is a wide variety of tire options for drivers from all-season tires to designated winter tires and even tires that are studded for extra grip on ice.

He says the right option for you largely depends on your comfort level driving in snowy and icy conditions.

“I feel like for those who may go up to Bogus Basin or Tamarack or do a little more exploring or are maybe not quite comfortable in the snow, a good designated snow tire is a great option," says Isom.

Isom says summer tires get hard in cold conditions and lose their grip much easier.

“What’s different is the compound that it’s made of, it’s a softer tread. As far as winter tires are concerned, It’s gonna give you better grip. It’s just going to perform much better, better-stopping power, better turning, better performance," says Isom.

As you do your winter car prep, make sure you have air in your spare and some extra supplies in your car like a flashlight, blanket, water, food, road flares, shovel and an ice scraper in case of emergencies.