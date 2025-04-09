Boise School District shares findings from internal investigation following staffer's criminal allegations

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District is sharing the findings of an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Gavin Snow, a special education assistant who died by suicide in January after being accused of producing child sexual abuse material.

The findings detail four issues specific to Valley View Elementary School: Toileting procedures, sensory room management, line of Sight, and radio communication:

Boise School District

As a result of the investigation, the district will implement a no-phone policy when using the restrooms and will introduce guidance and procedures. The district will also work with the Boise Police Department for additional training around sexual misconduct and reporting requirements. The district says it has also updated training on indicators of child abuse.

Now, Special Education staff district-wide will receive training on sexual misconduct, Title IX, respectful workplaces, and more.

In a letter heading the investigation summary, Superintendent Lisa Roberts wrote, "Our entire district administration and our Board of Trustees apologize for the trauma the victims and families have suffered, as well as the confusion and anxiety felt by our entire community through this experience."