New Idaho cosmetology law aims to get students into workforce faster

WEST BOISE, Idaho — Cosmetology students in Idaho can now get a quicker start to their careers thanks to a new state law allowing them to take licensing exams earlier in their schooling.

The change took effect July 1 and allows students to take their exams after completing 80% of their required training hours — rather than waiting until after finishing the program. Students still need to complete the entirety of their 1,600 training hours to receive their license.

Rebekah Dillon, a student at the Aveda Institute in Boise, said she was eager to complete the process as quickly as possible.

“I would love to just jump in,” Dillon said.

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Dillon recently completed 80% of her scheduled cosmetology program and decided to take her exams early.

“I hit 80% of my scheduled program a little while ago and I wanted to just bust through my test. I wanted to get through here as quick as possible,” Dillon said.

Before the law changed, students could take exams after completing 90% of their required hours. Dillon said testing before finishing school helped ease her anxiety.

“I feel so much less anxiety now knowing that I just have 50 hours to get through and I’m done, I’m fully licensed. I can get through this last week and then I’m golden,” Dillon said.

She also said taking the exams while still actively training helped her feel more prepared.

“I felt like if I had waited until after school, I wouldn’t have been as prepared. They were preparing me every single day. I was here up until the test,” Dillon said.

Nathan Shaw, who owns The Aveda Institute Boise and multiple other cosmetology schools across Idaho, said the new law will help students enter the workforce faster.

“These students are going to school to become professionals and the quicker we can get them in the field so they can start earning a living and making money at this profession, the better,” Shaw said.

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