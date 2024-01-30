New grants helping to expand childcare growth and access

BOISE, Idaho — A partnership between the Idaho Workforce Development Council and Wonderschool has opened grant access to small business daycare in the state. The grants will allow for Idahoans to more easily start their own daycare or expand their current capacity



This partnership provides grants that fund up to $15,000 per new childcare seat and a free eight week virtual training

Up to 12 seats for new providers and 24 seats for expanding providers

According to Idaho’s most recent Child Care Gap Assessment 74,670 children have the potential need for child care, and there are only 55,850 child care slots, leaving a gap of nearly 20,000 seats needed to get Idaho parents back to work.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Childcare is essential for working parents, but it's not cheap or easy to find. I'm your neighborhood reporter Isaiah sharp in Boise where Wonderschool is hoping to alleviate some of that stress for Treasure Valley parents through a new partnership.

Maria Belen Guillen or better known as Ms. Belen by her students knows how challenging it can be to secure childcare in the Treasure Valley.

“The waitlist is two years out to be able to get a spot and I have moms that are calling when they are pregnant to get on the list,” said Mccale Ashenbrener translating for Maria Belen Guillen.

Belen moved to America from Argentina and had kids of her own in need of childcare.

“She also wanted them to keep up with their native language of Spanish and looked around and realized there was not many options,” said Guillen.

So, she started her own Spanish immersion preschool but has high demand like the rest of the state. The Idaho Workforce Development Council's most recent childcare gap assessment found there are nearly 20,000 childcare slots needed to meet the demand statewide, but a recent partnership between the Idaho Workforce Development Council and Wonderschool is making it easier to start or expand a small childcare business in Idaho.

"It has the potential to really increase capacity for childcare across the state," said Darcy Heath, senior manager at Wondershcool.

Darcy heath works with Wonderschool and personally knows how important small business daycares are to Idahoans.

“As a parent it met my needs. I felt my children were safe. That they were loved. They had the opportunity grow up in that home,” said Heath.

Ms. Belen hoping others will take the leap to help fill the gap.

“Consider opening up there homes, its been wonderfully enriching and its just so important to have a space for children that feels familiar, that is safe, that is loving,” said Guillen.

This partnership will also benefit Ms. Belen’s daycare, as grants will allow her to expand her operation, opening up more seats for Treasure Valley parents. I'm your neighborhood reporter Isaiah Sharp in Boise for Idaho News 6.

