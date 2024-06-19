'Much needed project': ACHD seeking comment on Five Mile expansion

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District is seeking public comment on a project that would expand Five Mile Road between Franklin and Overland Roads. On Tuesday, a public meeting was held to give an overview on the expansion. The project would also bring multipurpose walkways for cyclists and pedestrians.



The best time to comment on the project is before Thursday, June 27.

Final designs are expected to be complete between the end of this year and Summer 2025.

Click here to comment.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Dozens on Tuesday visited Maple Grove Elementary School to view and comment on a new project that ACHD is proposing for the west and south Boise area.

"It will be expanding to five lanes for the roadway and expanding to four lanes for the overpass," said Rachel Speer, engineer with ACHD.

The roadway engineer Rachel Speer is highlighting is Five Mile Road. The current two lane over pass could see some additions to help with traffic congestion.

"We are also going to be updating the pedestrian and bicycle facilities to multi-use pathways on both sides of the road as well as across the overpass," said Speer.

Making Five Mile a better route for a number of Idahoans, like Mac Mcomber who has lived in the Treasure Valley since 1985 and has seen the area grow.

"Traffic on the freeway in the mornings is very heavy, of course," said Mcomber. The Eagle resident uses the route to travel north to south and says he is all for the expansion.

"I think it's a very much needed project, I think," said Mcomber. "It looks to me like it's well designed, contemplating the traffic loads that are anticipated over the next X number of years."

I viewed the project along with other neighbors around the area as the road expansion spans from Franklin down to Overland, which Speer says will be a help in many ways and address the biggest issue — "increase the traffic capacity and reducing the bottlenecks that can happen," Speer said.