Meridian man sentenced to life for killing 19-year-old during robbery

WEST BOISE, Idaho — A Meridian man has been sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of a Boise teenager during a robbery last year.

Daniel Alaniz-Pineda, 20, was sentenced Friday to life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder, with 23 and a half years fixed before becoming eligible for parole.

The charges stem from a January 2025 robbery and shooting in a parking lot near Cole Road that killed 19-year-old Tiger Canoy.

READ MORE | Three teens charged with murder after victim dies following West Boise shooting

Investigators say Canoy arranged to sell marijuana to Alaniz-Pineda and two others in a parking lot on Cole Road. When Canoy and a passenger arrived, the suspects approached the car armed and robbed them of marijuana, cell phones, wallets, and identification before driving away.

Police say Canoy followed the suspects’ vehicle to get a license plate number. When the suspects pulled into a nearby church parking lot, Alaniz-Pineda fired two shots into Canoy’s car, striking him in the head. A second person in the car was also hit but survived.

Two other defendants have already been sentenced for their roles in the case. Miguel Angel-Martinez, 16, received a 26-year prison sentence, and Jordan Castillo, 18, was sentenced to 28 and a half years after both pleaded guilty to robbery.

Watch Idaho News 6's original coverage of the 2025 shooting —

Suspects arrested in Meridian after West Boise shooting

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